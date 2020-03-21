Cherry-Evans drop-goal sinks Sydney to second consecutive defeat

A mouth-watering and hard-fought clash saw Manly Sea Eagles narrowly defeat Sydney Roosters 8-9.

Sydney’s Kyle Flanagan booted the first points over via a penalty, before Manly hit back through Reuben Garrick, with a conversion being added by Tom Trbojevic. However, this was cancelled out by Daniel Tupou, but the extras could not be supplied, meaning the scores were level at the interval.

Tom Trbojevic was on superb form throughout, preventing Luke Keary and Brent Morris from certain four-pointers.

HT: Sydney 6-6 Manly

Neither side could break through opposition lines thereafter, with both sides competitively trading sets with one another. Garrick put advantage back in Manly’s favour temporarily with a penalty, before Flanagan reciprocated to bring the scores level once more.

Lachlan Croker applied pressure on Tedesco, allowing Queensland star Daly Cherry-Evans to ensure victory with a successful one-pointer from 31 metres out.

FT: Sydney 8-9 Manly

Sydney: Tedesco, Tupou, Morris, Manu, Ikuvalu, Keary, Flanagan, Waerea-Hargreaves, Friend, Taukeiaho, Crichton, Aubusson, Radley; Subs: Verrills, Liu, Collins, Faamausili

Manly: T. Trbojevic, Taufua, Parker, Suli, Garrick, Walker, Cherry-Evans, Fonua-Blake, Levi, Taupau, Thompson, Sironen, J. Trbojevic; Subs: Croker, Keppie, Boyle, Olakau’atu

A full match report from this fixture, including images, will be available in Monday’s League Express.