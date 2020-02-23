Chester warns poor Wakefield performers

Chris Chester has promised his under-performing Wakefield players they will be watching from the sidelines this weekend, after insisting some of his team let the rest down on Friday.

Trinity were beaten 32-15 at Castleford, after a disastrous second half saw them throw away a position in which they had earlier led to fall to another defeat to the Tigers.

And Chester pulled no punches afterwards – warning his players that there will be big changes this weekend.

“We were awful in that second half. Awful,” he said.

“We’re disappointed because we’ve gone from being really disciplined last week to being the worst-disciplined team in the comp.

“I’m disappointed with some individuals. We spoke all week about what a good message it was to reward good performances, but there will be some guys dropping down next week because some individuals let this team down.”

Chester also bemoaned a lack of leadership from his team as another reason why they fell away so easily on Friday night.

He said: “We’ve got to handle adversity better. We faced it in the first game and we faced it here, and when that happens, you’re looking round for some leaders and I don’t think we had that out there tonight.”

Tom Johnstone was among Trinity’s try-scorers on Friday, but there was a nervy moment when he appeared to be struggling with his knee once again.

Chester, however, played down any fears of another injury for the England international. He said: “He’s fine. We were all concerned; it was a great finish but there was a concern around the in-goal area but he’s come through fine. It shook him up a bit, but he’s okay.”