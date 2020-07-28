Club-by-club guide to who’s in and who’s out of RFL’s Autumn competition

The RFL’s Autumn competition is currently being discussed by clubs who have been given the option to enter the competition or not.

25 teams from Championship and League 1 have been invited after the seasons we null and void, with a £250,000 prize pot on the table.

Clubs are in the process of making a decision on their involvement and we will keep you update on the status of each club as they reveal their position.

In: None

Out: Halifax, Hunslet, Keighley Cougars, Newcastle Thunder, Rochdale Hornets, Sheffield Eagles

Undecided: Barrow Raiders, Batley Bulldogs, Bradford Bulls, Coventry Bears, Dewsbury Rams, Doncaster, Featherstone Rovers, Leigh Centurions, London Broncos, London Skolars, North Wales Crusaders, Oldham, Swinton Lions, Toulouse Olympique, West Wales Raiders, Whitehaven, Workington Town, Widnes Vikings, York City Knights