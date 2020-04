If the Rugby League season begins again this year, but without the full season being completed, what should the RFL do about promotion and relegation?

It should go ahead with promotion and relegation even if fewer than the 29 scheduled Super League games are played.

It should do away with promotion and relegation for this season.

It should exempt all Super League clubs from relegation, but promote one Championship club to Super League, to have 13 clubs in Super League in 2021.

It should exempt Super League clubs from relegation, but promote two Championship clubs for a 14-team Super League in 2021.