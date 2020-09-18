Dagger pens new Hull KR deal

Will Dagger has put pen to paper on a new one-year deal with Hull KR.

The fullback, 21, joined the club from Warrington and has impressed in recent weeks.

“It adds that bit of security after tough times in the world,” he said.

“I feel like I’ve improved my game under Tony (Smith) and I’m looking to improve it even more. I love this club, I love being here so why not stay for longer,” said Dagger.

“Me and Tony had a chat pre-season and I think that’s changed my mentality towards training, the game, and day to day life. I think now I have my opportunity; I can prove what I have been doing in training, but it’s not just what I do at the ground, it’s what I do away from here as well.

“I feel maybe last year and the year before I got a bit too comfortable in my ways and things needed to change. Things have change at home, and I feel like I needed that kick up the backside to get going again.

“Tony has done that, and he’s getting the best out of me. It’s all about mindset, in the gym, you get out what you put in.

“It’s every young boys dream to have ball in hand, but there are obviously two sides to it. Our defence has improved a lot, and the style of attack that we are playing is great.

“If we can keep on gelling as a team and putting out the performances we have been doing, it’ll look strong and silky.”