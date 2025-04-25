Danny McGuire reveals latest on Jason Qareqare, how he is feeling after recurring injury and update on Fletcher Rooney

DANNY MCGUIRE has revealed Jason Qareqare suffered his hamstring injury in the last minute of Castleford Tigers’ 13-12 loss to Wakefield Trinity last weekend.

The Fijian international will be out for four months with the hamstring problem that kept him out for the majority of the start of the 2025 Super League season.

And now McGuire has given the lowdown on the injury.

“I think it was on 79 minutes and he got the ball down the sideline and it happened,” McGuire said.

“I thought he was great and he adds something different to our team,” McGuire said.

“For him to reinjure his hamstring hurts us a little bit. We will support him and do everything possible to get him back.

“He is still young and still has a lot of good moments left in his career.”

So how has Qareqare taken the injury?

“He’s a good character is Jase, he’s a bubbly kid. I thought he had added a lot of energy to our team and you could see that.

“He seems positive, there will be moments in the next few months where we will have to support him but he is in a good place and is determined to get through it.”

In terms of another long-term injury, Fletcher Rooney is “way ahead” of his schedule to return after suffering a quad injury earlier in the season.

“Fletch is doing really well, for a young player he is ultra professional. He is way ahead of schedule.

“I don’t want to put a timeframe on it because I’m not 100 percent. He is running and hopefully will be back on the field in the next week or two.

“I would think it will be around a month before we see him again. He is young and full of energy and doing everything right.”