Danny Orr joins Salford coaching team

Danny Orr has been named as Salford’s new assistant coach.

Orr, who left Castleford Tigers at the end of the season, will link up with Richard Marshall and Paul Rowley next year.

He said: “I think this is a really good move for me, working with Rich. He’s an enthusiastic young coach.

“I’ve been speaking to Rich over the past few days and I’ll be focusing on coaching the attack. We have the same philosophy on a lot of things, but we’re also willing to challenge each other.

“My mum’s a huge Salford supporter too, so when I told her I was joining, she actually cried.”

Marshall added: “I spent some time at Castleford when I was head coach at Halifax and he was part of a strong coaching team there.

“I could see how he worked and helped develop the players. He’s an experienced assistant in Super league and will have input in our back play and attack.

“He also has a sound knowledge on defensive systems and kicking too. Taking all that into account, it’s a really good fit for our coaching team and I’m excited to see him develop further here.”