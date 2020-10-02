Daryl Powell bemoans ‘nonsensical’ Jordan Johnstone try

Daryl Powell was left perplexed by the decision to allow Jordan Johnstone’s try in Castleford’s defeat to Hull FC.

The Hull hooker was part of a melee in back play while the action continued, only to dash off to join the attack and score.

But Powell believed the bizarre score shouldn’t have been awarded, with the score helping the Black and Whites to a 32-28 win.

“There was some pressure on the inside defensively that was taken offence to,” Powell said.

“Jacques O’Neill then gets pulled to ground and that impacted then on a number of players coming together.

“If the aggressor would have been a Castleford player, in terms of creating the melee, then I would have agreed with the try, but he was not.

“He was clearly pulled to the ground. It was a nonsensical try really. It did not make any sense at all.

“It was clearly a flash point in the game, but I think the decision was wrong.

“You want your players to play to the whistle but some things happen on a rugby league field that means that doesn’t happen.”