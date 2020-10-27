Daryl Powell open to Super League format changes

Daryl Powell says he would welcome changes to the Super League season amid talks to change the former.

As revealed by League Express, plans are in place to make a radical change to this year’s schedule, which would see the season end this week and an extended play-off format take place.

Powell said he would be open to seeing the proposals amid a schedule that is challenging his squad due to constant short turnarounds.

“We were hoping at this stage we’d have fans back in stadiums and that hasn’t happened, that’s why games were grouped together.

“I’ve got to ask this group of men to play again on Friday after playing Thursday and Monday, that’s incredibly tough, and to end the season we have another three that are tight together and that’s so difficult.

“We’re not getting what we wanted. The reason we did this was to get some income for clubs. So I understand why it’s being done, I’d just be interested to see what it looks like.

“What they’ve talked about doing is having meaningful fixtures, so if you have a play-off it’s meaningful, so it will be interesting to see how they pull that together.”