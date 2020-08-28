David Fifita stood down for the ‘foreseeable future’ by Wakefield

Wakefield’s David Fifita has been stood down for the ‘foreseeable future’ for refusing to wear a GPS.

The forward has been removed from the club’s playing bubble after he opted not to wear the device in the club’s league game with Catalans before removing it at half-time of their Challenge Cup game with the Dragons last week.

The data picked up by the device allows the RFL to use ‘track and trace’ players’ movements and therefore identify if and when people need to self-isolate.

“Part of the Track and Trace protocols involve the use of GPS data,” Wakefield said in a statement.

“David has refused to wear one in the past, and despite being told that he must wear one, didn’t wear it against Catalans in the league game, and removed it at half time of the game last Saturday.

“As the person ultimately responsible for the health and wellbeing of every employee of the Club, we must err on the side of caution and remove David from the playing bubble.”