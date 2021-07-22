Davy slams ARL and NZRL

Super League’s interim Executive Chairman Ken Davy has issued a statement expressing his disappointment that the ARL Commission and NZRL have announced their withdrawal from RLWC202, claiming that, “to break this devastating news and to leave the organisers with a matter of minutes to prepare for its public release is astonishing.”

Davy also said “The organisers have done everything possible to provide both nations with strong evidence of the robust protocols and procedures to keep players safe. It is quite astounding that athletes from Australia and New Zealand are about to compete in the Olympics, in addition to the Australian and New Zealand rugby union teams being in the UK this Autumn, yet their rugby league counterparts have decided to withdraw.

“The UK has already shown that it can successfully deliver a major international event in EURO 2020, under far stricter conditions to those anticipated in the Autumn.

“We are fully behind Jon Dutton and his RLWC2021 team. We continue to offer Super League’s utmost support to the tournament organisers given the significant benefits this event can deliver for the sport.”