Eleven Salford players forced into isolation following Hull game

Eleven Salford Red Devils players have been made to self-isolate for 14 days after coming into close contact with the Hull FC players.

The players, who haven’t been named, were highlighted as coming into close contact with the infected Hull players during Sunday’s game by the RFL’s track and trace system.

It means the Red Devils’ game with Catalans will almost certainly be called off, with Ian Watson struggling to name a 17-man squad given their unavailability.

Fortunately, Salford do not play the week after as they were given a bye in the Challenge Cup, meaning only one of their matches should be effected.

The club’s camp all returned negative COVID-19 samples after being tested on Monday. They will not train on Wednesday as a result of the news coming out of Hull.

The RFL are expected to call the game off soon.