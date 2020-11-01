Elstone faces Wolfpack dilemma

Robert Elstone’s future as Super League’s Executive Chairman could be on the line ahead of D-Day for Toronto.

Elstone is strongly against the return of the Wolfpack and has strongly recommended clubs to vote them out of the competition.

But despite that, there is a growing belief Toronto could in fact win a vote for re-admission, which would make life difficult for Elstone, given the degree of opposition he has expressed to the Wolfpack.

Many across Super League believe Elstone must win the Wolfpack vote or his position would be untenable.

A total of 13 votes will be made on Toronto’s future with the remaining 11 Super League clubs all getting a vote, as well as the RFL and Super League.

It’s expected that Catalans, Leeds, St Helens and the RFL will all vote in favour of Toronto’s return.

In contrast, Castleford, Huddersfield, Hull KR, Wakefield and Super League will all vote against.

That leaves the Wolfpack needing three of Hull FC, Salford, Warrington and Wigan to vote them in. There is a belief that the Black and Whites will vote in favour of Toronto, with the final three clubs undecided.

The votes of Warrington and Wigan are particularly vital for Elstone, with the two clubs previously unwavering in their support of his position.

However, should they vote for Toronto, and as such vote against Elstone, it would be a damaging blow to his position, with his two strongest allies going against his recommendation.

Earlier this year, clubs held secret talks about realigning with the RFL due to the cost of running their executive board, which included Elstone earning around £400,000 per year before taking a reported 40% pay reduction as a result of the Coronavirus crisis.

A subsequent proposal tabled calling for a potential realignment with the governing body was voted down by seven votes to five.

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.