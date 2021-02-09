Elstone quits as Super League Executive Chairman

Super League Executive Chairman Robert Elstone has given the board of Super League (Europe) Limited notice of his intention to terminate his position.

A brief statement issued by SLE revealed the news today.

“Super League can confirm that it has received notice of Executive Chairman, Robert Elstone’s, intention to leave his position,” it said.

“The matter will be discussed by the Super League Board and no further comment will be made at this time.”

Elstone took up his position on 1st June 2018 after Super League’s breakaway from the Rugby Football League and its decision to appoint its own executive.

His main brief was to improve the financial position of the organisation and its member clubs by boosting its commercial income, principally from broadcasting, and to investigate attracting new investment into the club, principally by private equity.

But in a difficult financial and sporting environment, especially since the arrival of the Covid pandemic, both those aims have proved to be elusive targets and Elstone had been operating under significant pressure, particularly since the clubs rejected his proposed private equity deal at a board meeting last month.

Whether Super League will continue as a separate entity now looks doubtful, with the likelihood being that it will revert back into the RFL’s ambit, although the form that will take will no doubt be revealed in due course.