England and Australia handed Manchester base for 2021 World Cup

England and Australia men will be based in Manchester for the Rugby League World Cup next year.

Tournament organisers have revealed the bases for all nations from the three events, with celebrities from a variety of sports helping to announce the news.

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard revealed that the two powerhouses would be staying in the city, with the final to be staged at Old Trafford.

I’m buzzing to be given the honour of revealing where England and Australia’s men’s teams will be based for @RLWC2021! It’s going to be awesome! #RLWC2021 #PowerOfTogether pic.twitter.com/VdSofWXhOs — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) June 10, 2020

New Zealand will be based in York alongside their women counterparts, with the Jillaroos, the France and the Cook Island’s women’s team also staying in the city.

We’re going to be having some very special guests calling York their home for @RLWC2021… let’s find out more 👇 #PowerOfTogether #RLWC2021 pic.twitter.com/YQ5L6nML5M — 🏠 Visit York 🏠 (@VisitYork) June 10, 2020

Kristian Woolf’s Tonga will be based in Liverpool and St Helens along with the Italians while Warrington will host Papua New Guinea. Scotland will be based in Newcastle.

The tournament starts in 500 days.

Jon Dutton, RLWC2021 Chief Executive, said: “Today marks another hugely exciting milestone on the road to Rugby League World Cup 2021 as we celebrate 500 days until the opening fixture at St James’ Park, Newcastle in October next year.

“It’s great to finally be able to reveal the team bases to the nations and their supporters along with our host towns and cities. We know that all our hosts are immensely proud of their community, so there is no doubting that all the nations are guaranteed an extremely warm welcome when they arrive. We’re calling on hosts to adopt their incoming nations and treat them as one of their own, cheering them on and showing them the very best of what their people and place has to offer.”

“Our refreshed tournament identity which has togetherness at its core serves as a signpost to hope, optimism and excitement for what’s to come in 2021 as we continue to build momentum towards what promises to be the biggest and best ever Rugby League World Cup.”

Full list of team locations

· Bolton – France (Men’s)

· Doncaster – Samoa (Men’s)

· Hull – Fiji (Men’s)

· Leeds – Jamaica, Ireland (Men’s) | England, Papua New Guinea, Brazil, Canada (Women’s)

· Liverpool and St Helens – Tonga, Italy (Men’s)

· London – England, Australia, Norway, Spain (Wheelchair)

· Manchester and Trafford – England, Australia (Men’s)

· Newcastle – Scotland (Men’s)

· Preston – Wales (Men’s)

· Sheffield – Greece (Men’s) | France, Wales, Scotland, USA (Wheelchair)

· Tees Valley – Cook Islands (Men’s)

· Warrington – Papua New Guinea (Men’s)

· Wigan/Leigh – Lebanon (Men’s)

· York – New Zealand (Men’s) | Australia, New Zealand, France, Cook Islands (Women’s)