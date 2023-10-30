Every Super League club’s overseas quota players for the 2024 season

ALL Super League clubs are allowed seven overseas quota players in their squads during a season.

A number of overseas stars have already departed top flight clubs, with the likes of Shaun Kenny-Dowall retiring at Hull KR, Kenny Edwards retiring at Castleford Tigers and Will Hopoate exiting St Helens.

Going into the 2024 Super League season, there will still be a number of players to come and go – and some will involve overseas stars.

Here is every club’s quota situation going into next year.

Castleford Tigers – 7

Elie El-Zakhem, Liam Horne, Jacob Miller, Sylvester Namo, Nixon Putt, Charbel Tasipale, Albert Vete

Catalans Dragons – 6

Matt Ikuvalu, Manu Ma’u, Jayden Nikorima, Chris Satae, Tariq Sims, Bayley Sironen

Huddersfield Giants – 7

Adam Clune, Sebastine Ikahihifo, Tui Lolohea, Esan Marsters, Jack Murchie, Kevin Naiqama, Luke Yates

Hull FC – 7

Fa’amanu Brown, Herman Ese’ese, Tex Hoy, Jayden Okunbor, Franklin Pele, Ligi Sao, Carlos Tuimavave

Hull KR – 7

Peta Hiku, Kane Linnett, Tyrone May, Tom Opacic, Matt Parcell, Sauaso Sue, Jai Whitbread

Leeds Rhinos – 7

Brodie Croft, David Fusitu’a, Matt Frawley, Sam Lisone, Rhyse Martin, Lachie Miller, Paul Momirovski

Leigh Leopards – 6

Tom Amone, John Asiata, Edwin Ipape, Ricky Leutele, Ben Nakubuwai, Kai O’Donnell

Salford Red Devils – 5

Tim Lafai, Nene Macdonald, Ken Sio, Sam Stone, King Vuniyayawa, Shane Wright

St Helens – 6

James Bell, Konrad Hurrell, Sione Mata’utia, Moses Mbye, Agnatius Paasi, Curtis Sironen

Warrington Wolves – 7

Josh Drinkwater, Matt Dufty, Lachlan Fitzgibbon, Sam Kasiano, Zane Musgrove, Rodrick Tai, Paul Vaughan

Wigan Warriors – 7

Kaide Ellis, Jai Field, Bevan French, Willie Isa, Adam Keighran, Patrick Mago, Abbas Miski

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.