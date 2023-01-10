Every Super League club’s record home attendance in the summer era with Hull FC, Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors posting brilliant numbers

THROUGHOUT the 27 years of Super League, there have been some incredible crowd numbers being posted by a plethora of top flight clubs.

Of course, there are a number of reasons for both dips and high points in attendances whether that be good form, time of the year or the team being played.

Here is every Super League club’s record home attendance since 1996.

Castleford Tigers – 11,500

The Tigers regularly produce great attendances which is even more impressive considering the size of the town. However, at the height of their dominance under Daryl Powell, Castleford and the Leeds Rhinos packed in 11,500 to the Jungle back in 2017. What was even more remarkable than that crowd was the end result – the Tigers thrashed Leeds 66-10, though the Rhinos did get their revenge in the Grand Final that year.

Catalans Dragons – 13,000

The year was 2021 and Catalans Dragons were on the way to Old Trafford, but first they had to deal with a tricky Hull KR opponent which had just beaten the Warrington Wolves in the first-round of the play-offs. Buoyed by a full house at the Stade Gilbert Brutus of 13,000 fans, the Dragons cruised to victory only to lose to St Helens in the Grand Final. Catalans also hold the record for the greatest ever Super League attendance with 31,555 people flocking to Barcelona’s Nou Camp back in 2019.

Huddersfield Giants – 15,629

The Huddersfield Giants face the problem of trying to fill a 24,500-capacity stadium, but down the years they have produced some great as well as disappointing numbers. The record home crowd still stands at the 15,629 that came against the Leeds Rhinos back in 2008, but attendances have certainly been growing under new head coach Ian Watson. And there seems to be a good-feel factor around Huddersfield at the minute which could see that number beaten in the near future.

Hull FC – 23,004

Hull FC regularly get over five figures for home games at the MKM Stadium – even when the side has sometimes been struggling. The largest crowd tends to come to town when Hull KR make the trip across the river. Indeed, back in 2007, 23,004 people actually filled made it into the MKM Stadium that day – a number which hasn’t been seen since.

Hull KR – 12,100

If the Hull derby brought out the largest crowd at Hull FC’s MKM Stadium then it was always going to do the same at Hull KR’s Craven Park. Back in 2019, 12,100 spectators made the trip to Craven Park to watch an 18-16 thriller at the start of the season as the Robins just got over the line.

Leigh Leopards – 9,000

In their second season in Super League in 2017, Leigh – then named the Centurions rather than the Leopards – managed an attendance of 9,000 when St Helens came to town in round two of Super League. Unfortunately for Leigh fans, the stay in the top flight would again prove short-lived and relegation occurred at the end of 2017.

Leeds Rhinos – 23,035

Leeds Rhinos have always prided themselves on pulling in great support even during difficult periods, but, it was at the beginning of the Rhinos’ Golden Era where the largest attendance was pulled.. A record of 23,035 people turned out to watch Leeds do battle with local rivals Bradford Bulls in 2003. The Rhinos were involved in a higher attendance when they took a game to Elland Road against Castleford Tigers in 2018 – 23,246 people flocked to the football stadium that year.

Salford Red Devils – 10,146

Since moving to the AJ Bell Stadium, Salford Red Devils’ crowds have failed to get near five figures, with the record currently 7,102 at the new venue. However, back when Salford played at The Willows, the pull for spectators was seemingly a lot greater with that old ground holding the Red Devils’ greatest Super League attendance at 10,146.

St Helens – 18,098

With such a powerful derby as the Wigan-Saints rivalry, that fixture was always likely to yield the greatest attendance at the Totally Wicked Stadium. On three occasions, that derby has sold out Saints’ home ground in 2012, 2014 and 2018. However, because the new build has a capacity of 18,000, Saints’ record actually stands at Knowsley Road when the Warrington Wolves came to town back in 1996. 18,098 turned up then.

Wakefield Trinity – 11,000

Almost every Wakefield and Castleford fan can remember Trinity’s record crowd. The year was 2006 and the game was named the ‘Battle of Belle Vue’ and whoever lost would be relegated at the end of the season. 11,000 people turned out at Belle Vue for the decider with Wakefield eventually running out winners. Luckily for Tigers fans, the West Yorkshire club bounced straight back in 2007.

Warrington Wolves – 15,008

It’s a shame for Super League and the two sets of supporters that the Warrington Wolves and Widnes Vikings derby is no longer a concept in the top flight following the latter’s relegation. However, the rivalry is still strong – as 2016 proved when 15,008 people sat or stood inside the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Wigan Warriors – 25,004

Again, like St Helens, it is the Saints-Wigan derby that reigns supreme at the DW Stadium, but the record 25,004 came back in 2005 to watch that fixture on Good Friday. That being said, in late August of 2022, the two sides did manage a crowd of 20,000 at the DW Stadium.