Ex-Castleford Tigers star Jacques O’Neill rushed to hospital following accident, delaying potential rugby league return

FORMER Castleford Tigers star Jacques O’Neill has been rushed to hospital following an accident over the Christmas and New Year period.

The former rugby league forward now turned reality star uploaded a photo on social media stating: “Was hoping for a better 2023 but starting the year with a fractured foot.”

It comes after a whirlwind 2022 saw O’Neill agree a release from his contract with Super League side Castleford Tigers in order to ‘pursue other opportunities’.

That other opportunity came in the shape of ITV2 reality TV show Love Island in which the Cumbrian made quite the impression throughout the UK as O’Neill’s Instagram follow account hit the 1 million mark.

During the hit TV show, the 23-year-old was reduced to tears and admitted he had to leave after struggling with his mental health.

Since then, O’Neill has become a big hit on social media, amassing over 1.3 million followers on Instagram as well as being signed up to The Social PR – the fastest growing UK Public Relations company.

A return to rugby league has also been mooted with O’Neill invited to participate in a Cumbria clash against Jamaica back in October as part of the preparations for the Rugby League World Cup, but the 23-year-old declined.

Whether or not O’Neill will indeed return to the sport where he made his name remains to be seen, but he won’t be training anytime soon!