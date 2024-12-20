Ex-Huddersfield Giants forward Hugo Salabio attracting interest from another Super League club

FORMER Huddersfield Giants forward Hugo Salabio is attracting interest from Catalans Dragons, League Express can exclusively reveal.

Earlier this week, Rugby League Live reported that Hull FC had held talks with the Frenchman following his surprise release from Huddersfield just a year into a two-year contract.

Now League Express can reveal that Salabio is being eyed up by the Dragons, where he made one appearance back in the 2022 Super League season.

The 24-year-old joined the Giants ahead of the 2024 Super League season and went on to register 11 appearances in the claret and gold.

However, he was released by the West Yorkshire club earlier this week along with back-rower Harvey Livett.

