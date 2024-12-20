Ex-Hull FC stalwart Danny Houghton takes up first coaching role

HULL FC stalwart Danny Houghton has taken up his first coaching role.

Houghton, who retired from playing at the end of the 2024 Super League season after a stellar 18-year professional career with the Airlie Birds, has taken up a voluntary coaching consultancy role with Hull’s under-18s, providing advice and support to the club’s bright young stars.

The former Man of Steel and back-to-back Challenge Cup winner with the Airlie Birds will act as a mentor to the Academy group and support the coaching department in a variety of both on and off-field matters.

Meanwhile, Jack Lazenby returns for his second season as the academy side’s assistant coach for the upcoming season.

Lazenby, who graduated from the University of Hull in 2019 with a BSC Honours degree in Sports Coaching and Performance, earning international playing honours with England Universities and England Community Lions, has been a part of the club’s youth setup for several years, and will be a familiar face for many of the young players who also partake in the club’s Sports College Education programme.

Hull FC’s Head of Youth, Richard Tate, said: “We are really pleased to have Jack and Danny onboard to help support Francis Cummins and help develop our next generation of potential.

“Franny has a real love for the game and a drive to develop our clubs’ junior players. That drive and desire is infectious and it’s fantastic to see that same mindset in both Jack and Danny in the early weeks of our Academy pre-season.”

“Jack provided some valuable ideas and insight for last years junior playing groups, whilst he was combining his ever-growing coaching enthusiasm alongside playing for West Hull ARLFC in the NCL Premier Division.

“And Danny has been an ideal role model for so many aspiring Rugby League players in and around the Hull area for so many years, and it’s great to see that he has volunteered to take his playing and leadership experience and transition that into the coaching environment.”

