Ex-Hull FC winger Liam Tindall training with new side following exit from Super League club as head coach confirms

FORMER Hull FC winger Liam Tindall is training with the Bradford Bulls following his exit from Hull FC at the end of the 2024 Super League season.

Tindall was only brought to Hull FC ahead of last season with the ex-Leeds Rhinos academy product one of former boss’ Tony Smith’s signings.

However, the winger played just three times and spent time on-loan with Bradford in 2024, registering four appearances.

Rugby League Live reported last week that Tindall had been training with the Bulls, with head coach Brian Noble confirming the news, telling West Yorkshire Radio Rugby League: “I’ve spoken to Liam lots. He has been released by Hull and he has an unbelievable relationship with us.

“When he has been in from Leeds on loan as well he has always impressed us. He wants to keep himself in the shop window.

“I’m confident he is talking to other clubs however if I’m a gambling man, his preferred choice would be here with Bradford.

“Again, we have financial restraint which we have to fit so I would love to give Liam Tindall the number two shirt.

“He scratches a lot of itches and gives us a lot of balance but it’s down to Liam, his agent and us.”

