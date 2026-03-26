Ex-Salford and Featherstone man Elijah Taylor warns Roger Tuivasa-Sheck over Super League move

FORMER Salford and Featherstone man Elijah Taylor has warned Roger Tuivasa-Sheck about moving to Super League.

Earlier this week, Love Rugby League reported that Tuivasa-Sheck was set to to make a sensational move to Wakefield Trinity.

The excitement over the 32-year-old potentially making the move from the New Zealand Warriors has been almost palpable since then.

But for Taylor, who played 41 games for Salford in Super League in 2021 and 2022, believes Tuivasa-Sheck should not make the move, citing three major reasons for doing so.

In a bizarre rant on his Instagram, Taylor aimed at Tuivasa-Sheck, saying: “Don’t do it cuzzy. There are three reasons not to go to the Super League from the NRL.

“There is no RLPA (Rugby League Players’ Association). You don’t realise how much the RLPA does for NRL players until you get to Super League.

“There’s no retirement count of £13,000 a year, there is no education allowance of £7,000 that you get in the NRL.

“There is no voice at the table for the CBA (Collective Bargaining Agreement) or in TV deal negotiations. It’s crazy.

“Number two: player welfare. If you don’t get paid, no one is coming to save you.

“Look at what happened at Salford. All the boys that left Salford last year, they weren’t getting paid and Super League weren’t going to top them up with their salaries.

“Scheduling. One time on an Easter Weekend, we played five games in 14 days. There is no player welfare.

“Number three: it’s an uneven playing field. A lot of boys are on the gear. I know what I know.

“A lot of people are on the secret sauce. I got drug tested once in three years.

“Those are the three reasons why I don’t recommend a player leaves the NRL for Super League.”