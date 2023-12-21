Ex-Wakefield Trinity centre Samisoni Langi reportedly being eyed up by two Super League clubs

FORMER Wakefield Trinity centre Samisoni Langi is reportedly being eyed up by two Super League clubs.

League Express yesterday revealed that Langi was set to leave the UK following his exit from Belle Vue after the West Yorkshire side was relegated.

However, French publication, Treize Mondial, has claimed that both Salford Red Devils and St Helens are supposedly eyeing up the 30-year-old.

Of course, Saints are without a number 3 at present following the departure of Will Hopoate at the culmination of the 2023 Super League season whilst Salford have faced several exits such as Ken Sio, Rhys Williams and Joe Burgess.

Langi, who left Wakefield just one year into his two-year contract with the club, suffered numerous injuries during last season which restricted him to just 13 games in which he scored two tries.

