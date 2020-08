Leigh Centurions have confirmed that Alex Gerrard and Tom Spencer have signed new one-year deals.

Gerrard, 28, began his career with Widnes Vikings, where he endured a nine-year stint at the club and made 112 appearances.

After a brief spell with semi-professional side Mackay Cutters Club in Queensland, Australia, Gerrard came back to England in January to sign with Leigh.

Meanwhile, Spencer, 29, has made over 100 appearances for the club during two spells, returning to the club last year.