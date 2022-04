Brazil is famous for its steak, and now also its ‘Stake’.

With an unprecedented sponsorship for unprecedented times, Brazil Rugby League has welcomed the global gaming entity ‘Stake.com’ as major sponsor, in preparation for both the Women’s World Cup and Men’s South American Championship in late 2022.

This overarching sponsorship will see Stake.com (also the major sponsor of English Premier League club Watford) appear on the front of both the women’s and men’s World Cup uniforms.