Featherstone Rovers duo return home

Featherstone Rovers players Louis Jouffret and Dean Parata have returned to their home countries during the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak.

Parata has joined team-mates Conor Carey and Alec Susino in returning to Australia, while halfback Jouffred has returned to France.

“With what is happening the world at the moment surrounding the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak, I have decided to go back to France to be closer to my family during these uncertain times,” Jouffret said.

“I’m still training here in Marseille to keep me in good shape for whenever the season will restart, hopefully that will be sooner rather than later!

“I’m already looking forward to seeing you all back at the Millennium Stadium, hopefully we can restart the season in-front of our incredible fans at home. Stay safe everyone and I will see you soon. Up the Rovers!”

Rovers’ CEO, Davide Longo added: “The situation with Louis and Dean is the same we had with the lads last week, the club 100% understands the players needs to travel home to be with their families. Of course we will miss them, but at the moment there isn’t any rugby to be played, so we will look forward to their returns when the current circumstance around the globe get better.”

“At the moment, we are following government guidelines and are currently operating with a skeleton workforce at the Millennium Stadium. The stadium will remain closed to the general public until further notice as we will await further guidance from the government.”