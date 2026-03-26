Fiji face risk of being kicked out of 2026 Rugby League World Cup

FIJI BATI are at risk of being kicked out of the 2026 Rugby League World Cup.

That’s because Fiji National Rugby League’s (FNRL) has failed to submit its Annual Membership Audit, as well as failing to in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

In doing so, it is a major threat to the nation’s membership status with FNRL now being recommended to the IRL board for reclassification to affiliate membership.

But, reclassification to affiliate membership would mean Fiji Bati lose International Rugby League voting rights and eligibility to enter the 2026 Rugby League World Cup.

FNRL can either accept the reclassification or appeal the decision.

When contacted by the Fiji Sun, FNRL Chairman Apenisa Dansey said: “I have had a virtual meeting with the IRL secretary general and this was one issue that he brought to my attention,” he said.

“He has instructed that our football administrator, Mr Epeli Tagivetaua to get in contact with Mr Butler who will be help him out by virtual meeting.

“Mr Tagivetaua has been contact with Mr Butler and working a best solution that we can be compliant with our membership.”

If Fiji Bati were forced to withdraw from the competition, their place would likely be filled by either Jamaica or South Africa.