First ever match in Montenegro

The first-ever rugby league game has been played in Montenegro, in the second round of the 2021 Serbian First Division.

Local side RLC South Region played host to Radnicki, Belgrarde in the city of Bar on the Adriatic coast, with the visitors travelling over 500km and winning 42-18.

For RLC South Region it was their sixth competitive game, having participated in the last two Balkan Super League competitions but first at home having joined the Serbian domestic competition this season. They are scheduled to play another five home fixtures before the start of the 2021 Balkan SL. The Rugby League Association of Montenegro is now expected to be established.

Jovan Petrovic, president of Rugby League Club South Region said: “I would like to thank the guys from Belgrade who, despite the pandemic and long trip, managed to play a game against us. For me, this was a very emotional day because my father passed away on Tuesday because of the Covid-19 virus, and this match in the sport I love sends the message that life will win.”

ERL regional director Jovan Vujosevic, added: “It is very important that rugby league continues to expand across Europe despite the effects of the pandemic. I am personally emotionally attached to Montenegro, it is the country of my ancestors and I always dreamed that the rugby league would be played there – now that day has come.”