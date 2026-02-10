Five-figure crowds realistic for Bradford Bulls as chief executive gives message to doubters upon Super League return

FIVE-FIGURE crowds are a realistic aim for Bradford Bulls in the club’s first season back in Super League in 2026, according to chief executive Jason Hirst.

The Bulls earned promotion via the IMG grading system, improving their score from 12.15 to a gargantuan 14.81 in just one year.

Ahead of a hotly-anticipated Super League campaign, which will be Bradford’s first for over a decade, expectation is high around Odsal.

However, Hirst is not getting carried away at the prospect of seeing Super League return to the West Yorkshire city.

“We’ll be looking for 13 highly committed and competitive regular round Super League performances at home in 2026,” Hirst told League Express.

“We’ll also be expecting our fair share of wins, but our on field goals will remain in-house.

“As for attendances, they’ll depend, to some extent, upon on field performances, so it’s difficult to say, but I’m confident we’ll have a healthy average with some five figure crowds in there.”

Of course, like all promoted teams, Bradford have had their critics and Hirst, though he didn’t want to waste too much energy on the doubters, has urged everyone just to see what happens.

In response to a question about what to say to any doubters, Hirst replied: “Very little, other than i) that’s fine, you’re entitled to your opinion; ii) let’s wait and see if you’re right to doubt – none of us truly know, but time will tell; iii) I like nothing more than proving doubters wrong.”

Will the Bulls prove the doubters wrong? 2026 promises to be fascinating from start to finish.