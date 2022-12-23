Five of the best overseas signings in Super League history with Wigan Warriors and Leeds Rhinos heroes included

BEING regarded as one of the best overseas signings in Super League history must be a true honour.

Coming to a foreign country to play sport and then to become revered by those who have taken you in is probably a feeling no one can quite describe.

Over the years, Super League has seen some wonderful talent approach UK shores, but here are five of the best overseas recruits to ever grace the top flight.

5. Robbie Hunter-Paul

Separating brothers is hard to do at the best of times, but doing it when both men had an incredible impact on Super League is even harder to do. After moving over from New Zealand aged 18, Robbie Hunter-Paul became a talismanic figure in the ‘Golden Era’ of the Bradford Bulls, scoring 224 tries in 241 appearances and taking precedence over brother Henry.

At just 20 years of age, Hunter-Paul captained Bradford at scrum half back in the 1996 Challenge Cup Final and became the fourth player ever to achieve what was a Challenge Cup final record of three tries, being awarded the Lance Todd Trophy for man-of-the-match. During that phenomenal season, the maverick Kiwi was the Bulls’ top try scorer and still holds the record for most tries scored for the Bulls.

All in all, Hunter-Paul won three Grand Finals, two Challenge Cups and one World Club Challenge and captained Bradford to their infamous treble in 2003 as well as earning 29 caps for New Zealand.The Kiwi was later named in Bradford’s ‘Team of the Century’.

4. Tommy Leuluai

Tommy Leuluai first came to UK shores ahead of the 2005 Super League season to sign for the London Broncos where he spent two seasons. However, it was at the Wigan Warriors where the New Zealander made his impact, registering over 300 appearances in two separate spells at the DW Stadium before retiring at the end of 2022.

During his first spell at Wigan – which lasted between 2007 and 2011 – Leuluai helped the Lancashire club to a Grand Final and Challenge Cup, but it was his second period with the Warriors which enamoured him further to the Wigan faithful.

Helping Wigan to two more Grand Final success, another Challenge Cup win as well as a World Club Challenge victory, the Kiwi has gone down in Warriors’ folklore for his bruising and uncompromising style of play.

3. Kylie Leuluai

Another Leuluai next up in the shape of Leeds Rhinos legend Kylie. This time, this Leuluai went on to become the club’s longest-serving and most successful overseas player of all-time with a total of six Grand Final successes, two World Club Challenge wins and two Challenge Cup victories in just nine years.

With over 250 appearances under his belt for the Rhinos, Leuluai hung up his boots at the end of the 2015 season – the year in which Leeds completed the incredible treble under former head coach Brian McDermott.

2. Pat Richards

There perhaps will never be another goalkicker like Pat Richards to grace Super League ever again. Amassing a quite extraordinary 2,468 points in his eight-year spell with the Wigan Warriors, the rangy winger became a cult hero at the Lancashire club. Often hailed as having the greatest boot in Super Leauge history, Richards went on to win the 2010 and 2013 Grand Finals with Wigan as well as the 2011 Challenge Cup.

Individually, Richards won the Man of Steel award in 2010 and is the highest overseas points-scorer in the competition’s history. Of course, the former Ireland international also had a short spell with the Catalans Dragons.

1. Jamie Lyon

It’s perhaps quite strange to have a number one choice as someone who only played in the competition for two seasons. However, Jamie Lyon’s impact was so great in those two seasons that he just has to be named at number one in this list. The centre won the 2005 Man of Steel award and was key in St Helens’ treble-winning season in 2006.

Lyon ended his Saints career with 46 tries, 202 goals and 586 points from only 63 appearances as the rest of the top flight and their fans stood back in awe at the achievements amassed by this maverick talent.