Five of the biggest pet peeves in rugby league

RUGBY LEAGUE is an incredible sport that at times can be frustrating for one thing or another.

Here are five of the current biggest pet peeves in rugby league.

Gamesmanship

Creeping into the game recently is gamesmanship. On the back of video referee replays, a stringent head knock clampdown and the chance to waste time, players have continued to stay down after heavy collisions or tackles in the aim of yielding a penalty or even a yellow or red card for their opponent. The green card – issued for when a game is stopped due to a player receiving attention, which results in the player leaving the field for a concussion assessment or be substituted off – or will have to wait on the sideline for two minutes before returning to play – was introduced to try and combat the issue, but it is still happening and is becoming a bugbear for all those concerned.

Trainers on the field

Too many times in games in the modern era you will see a trainer in an orange, yellow or blue vest enter the field of play to give tactics to their team under the guise of substituting players. These trainers stay on the pitch for long periods of play in order to convey messages from the coaching staff. Of course, the club doctor and physios help injured players and rush on to do so, but the other trainers are an eyesore and often look like an extra player in the defensive or attacking line-up.

Touch judges entering the field

On the face of it, this one might look a bit controversial given the fact that touch judges often help the referee out on the field after a coming together. No, we are talking about touch judges giving instructions to defending players to leave the tackle after a tackle has been completed – and enter onto the field to do so. It’s something that has crept into rugby league in recent years and nobody really knows why because it doesn’t do anything to aid the flow of a game.

Length of video referee replays

Of course, no one wants to get a decision wrong during a game of rugby league – least of all the officials and especially the video referee when all eyes are firmly fixed on his decision. However, the incessant need for perfection means that video replays can sometimes take up to five minutes – and even then the call can be a controversial one, particularly with the gripe of a try/no try verdict on the field. There should be a time limit on video replays and the try/no try on-field verdict should be scrapped to aid the video official.

Lack of on-time club announcements

Every Super League club is expected to announce their squad for an upcoming fixture at 12 noon, two days before their game. Likewise, on the day or night of a game, the club is expected to announce the 17 players that will take to the field, one-and-a-half hours before kick-off. However, both announcements can sometimes be late by some clubs, suggesting a lack of professionalism or half-heartedness. It really isn’t difficult to make sure that both deadlines are adhered to. Of course, there may be some late injury news for some teams which would provide an anomaly.

