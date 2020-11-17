Five players in contention for Man Of Steel

The winner of the 2020 Steve Prescott MBE Man Of Steel will be unveiled next Monday.

Five players – Aidan Sezer (Huddersfield Giants), Bevan French (Wigan Warriors), Lachlan Coote (St Helens), Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors) and Paul McShane (Castleford Tigers) are in the running for the award, with the winner to be revealed at the Super League Awards evening next week.

Brian Carney will host the awards which will be shown on Sky Sports on Monday 23 November at 7pm.

Super League Executive Chairman Robert Elstone said: “We are extremely grateful to Sky Sports for giving us the platform to celebrate the best of the 2020 Super League season.

“Last year, a live audience at the Lowry Theatre, very passionately cheered home 2019 winner, Jackson Hastings. The 2020 awards will be very different.

“However, what has remained constant has been the exceptional performance levels displayed by every Super League player.

“Games have come thick and fast and schedules have been changed at short notice.

“Throughout all that, our players have been magnificent. The commitment they have shown to their clubs and fans in such demanding circumstances has been a credit to the game.

“In these tough times, it is important that we take time to celebrate the achievements of our players.

“I hope all fans will join us on Sky Sports on Monday evening to see revisit the very best of this season’s action.”