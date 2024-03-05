Five Super League signings that have impressed so far in the opening rounds of Super League 2024

WE are currently two rounds into Super League 2024 and there have already been some stand-out performances.

Ahead of the season, all 12 Super League clubs had made some important signings to gear up for the year.

Here are five of those that have impressed the most so far.

Matt Whitley – St Helens

St Helens rarely sign a plethora of players in the off-season but those that they do sign are always impressive to say the least. That is exactly what can be said for Matt Whitley, who joined Paul Wellens’ side from Catalans Dragons ahead of the 2024 season. The second-rower already has three tries in two games, but it’s his work ethic and reliability that has struck a chord with Wellens and Saints fans just two games in. Not one to take a backwards step in defence, Whitley is proving more than an adequate replacement for the injured Joe Batchelor.

Tariq Sims – Catalans Dragons

The barnstorming prop forward has settled in well to life in the south of France, scoring two tries in Catalans Dragons’ win over London Broncos last weekend. Sims brings energy, enthusiasm and experience with him after a decade in the NRL – and the Dragons are certainly reaping the rewards. After losing the likes of Mickael Goudemand, Tiaki Chan and Matt Whitley, Sims has more than filled a gap at the Stade Gilbert Brutus. Continue to expect fireworks from the Fijian international as he makes his presence in Super League felt in 2024.

Nene Macdonald – Salford Red Devils

An off-season signing from Leeds, Nene Macdonald has certainly struck up a burgeoning reputation with the Salford Red Devils fans after a stellar performance in the win over Castleford Tigers and the narrow loss to Leeds Rhinos in Round One. Macdonald’s athleticism and power is a joy to behold when the Papua New Guinea international helps his side with big carries out of defence, but he also has skill in abundance. The Red Devils may have lost a number of players in the off-season, but Macdonald is definitely a shining star.

Kelepi Tanginoa – Hull KR

It’s no surprise that Kelepi Tanginoa was highly sought after during the 2023 season following a number of excellent years at Wakefield Trinity. However, it was Hull KR that won the race and boy has he fit in well so far at Craven Park. Scoring on his debut, Tanginoa has made quite the impression in the Rovers pack so far in 2024, taking in some barnstorming runs as well as putting himself about in defence. Willie Peters’ side certainly look the part this season and Tanginoa has added some stardust to an already-brilliant side.

Kruise Leeming – Wigan Warriors

Kruise Leeming has settled into life at the Wigan Warriors with relative ease following his move from NRL side Gold Coast Titans. The hooker had other Super League options as well as the chance to stay with the Titans but chose Wigan instead – a decision which looks to have been vindicated with a World Club Challenge already under his belt. Interchanging with Brad O’Neill, Leeming seems to have gone from strength to strength in the Wigan environment so look out for him in 2024.

