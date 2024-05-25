Former Hull KR player set to go on ITV2 show Love Island

FORMER Hull KR player Max Kirkbright is set to leave behind semi-professional rugby league with the Midlands Hurricanes and go on the ITV2 show Love Island, League Express can exclusively reveal.

Kirkbright, who joined the Hurricane ahead of the 2024 League One season from Queensland Cup side Sunshine Coast Falcons, left the club yesterday to ‘pursue other opportunities’.

But League Express can reveal that he will be part of the Love Island line-up that will be going live early in June.

The outside back didn’t register a competitive senior appearance for KR before leaving, but he did captain the East Yorkshire club’s academy side in previous years.

