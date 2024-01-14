Former Salford Red Devils captain Malcolm Alker sadly passes away

FORMER Salford Red Devils captain Malcolm Alker has sadly passed away at the age of 45.

Alker made 292 appearances for Salford between 1997 and 2010, spending his entire professional career with the then-named City Reds.

He was named captain in 2000 at just 21 years of age, the hooker would eventually become Salford’s full-time captain.

In addition to representing Lancashire in 2002, his performances for Salford throughout the 2000s eventually gained him international recognition, receiving a call up and pulling on an England shirt on two occasions.

Everyone at League Express passes on their sincere condolences to Malcolm’s family and friends at this difficult time.

