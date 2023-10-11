Four other potential venues for the Super League Grand Final

THE Super League Grand Final will take place on Saturday as Catalans Dragons take on Wigan Warriors at Old Trafford.

The attendance figures are expected to be lower considering the appearance of a French side, which has got some people thinking if the final could actually be moved.

If so, which five potential venues could be used?

St James’ Park, Newcastle

Potentially scrapping the Magic Weekend in the future could see Newcastle lost as a rugby league host city. The game’s new stakeholders, IMG, have sought to reduce the amount of games fans have to fork out to pay for in the near future, but that also means that rugby league could lose one of its most popular concepts and cities. Newcastle has been a roaring success for the Magic Weekend and if the Grand Final was ever to be held there, then that success would follow. The proximity of the venue to the centre is one of its main attractions whilst the stadium itself is incredible.

Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Keep it Manchester, ok then, move it to the home of Manchester City. The Etihad is newer with a smaller capacity but perfect for rugby league – as it has shown in the past when hosting the Magic Weekend. Whilst Old Trafford feels run down, the Etihad could be the way to spruce up a Grand Final that has become stale in recent years. Of course, the home of United is the ‘Theatre of Dreams’ but the Etihad could certainly be the way forward.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as referenced above, already has experience of hosting the Challenge Cup Final following its maiden event in 2022 – and it’s fair to say that the venue was a great success. The capacity at Tottenham is 62,000 – so not too far away from the 74,000 of Old Trafford. However, 51,628 made the journey to the capital to watch the Wigan Warriors narrowly beat Huddersfield Giants. If marketed to its utmost, the Grand Final could definitely sell out at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – particularly if locals were encouraged to go.

Emirates Stadium, London

Again, like the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium has a capacity of just over 60,000 making it an ideal potential sell-out venue. The Emirates is well-known for its excellent transport links as well as flirtation with rugby league in the past – not least the semi-final of the Rugby League World Cup when Samoa broke English hearts in Golden Point. It would be interesting to see if Arsenal’s home could work but it would again depend on the sport’s ability to market the event properly in an area which isn’t rugby league mad.