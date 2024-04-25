Four potential destinations for Josh Drinkwater with Warrington Wolves exit at end of Super League 2024

LEAGUE EXPRESS this morning revealed that Josh Drinkwater will be exiting Warrington Wolves at the end of the 2023 Super League season.

It will bring an end to Drinkwater’s two-year stay at the Halliwell Jones Stadium with the 31-year-old keen to stay in Super League.

With that in mind, which potential club could the Australian find himself at in 2025?

Hull FC

It perhaps seems the most obvious choice given Hull FC’s problems at halfback in 2024. Fa’amanu Brown, a New Zealand international hooker, was brought in by former head coach Tony Smith to be Hull’s number seven and that backfired spectacularly with Brown no longer at the club. Morgan Smith, meanwhile, has failed to impress with Jake Trueman still on the sidelines recovering from his ACL injury. Bringing in 31-year-old Drinkwater would help shore up the Black and Whites’ halfback options with an experienced playmaker – something which FC desperately need.

Castleford Tigers

Another feasible option could be for Drinkwater to make the move to Castleford Tigers. Like Hull, Castleford’s halfback issues have been well documented in recent seasons with Jacob Miller, Rowan Milnes and Danny Richardson all lacking form at times. The Tigers are crying out for an organising halfback and someone that can steady the ship and Drinkwater fits that bill completely. Though 31 with such a signing going against the Tigers’ current transfer policy, a short-term deal of one year would be the perfect tonic for both club and player.

London Broncos

Of course, it’s looking increasingly likely that London Broncos will not be in Super League for 2024 which would make a move for Drinkwater more difficult given the 31-year-old’s desire to stay in the top flight. However, Drinkwater has experience in the capital, playing the entire 2014 season at the Broncos where he registered five tries and 58 goals in 25 appearances. The Australian has always spoken highly of his time at the capital club, though London do have Jack Campagnolo, Oli Leyland and James Meadows able to play halfback as things stand.

Wakefield Trinity

Wakefield Trinity look destined to replace London in Super League in 2024, something which could work in Drinkwater’s favour. Trinity currently have Luke Gale and Mason Lino in the halves, with Myles Lawford ready to stake a claim in the future. However, it remains to be seen whether Gale will go round again in 2025 – especially if he helps Wakefield earn promotion back to Super League. Signing Drinkwater would be a massive statement of intent from head coach Daryl Powell, with the likes of Tom Johnstone and Mike McMeeken rumoured to have signed as well.

