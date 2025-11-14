Four potential England head coaches if Shaun Wane exits

THERE have been calls for Shaun Wane to be replaced as England head coach following an Ashes whitewash at the hands of Australia.

Who could take the mantle if a change is made ahead of next year’s World Cup?

Paul Rowley

Working wonders with the Salford Red Devils in recent seasons, Paul Rowley has now earned his big break at St Helens.

Rowley managed to group together a set of players that were strangers and actually make them somewhat competitive late last season, culminating in a 25-12 victory over Warrington Wolves.

He has a knack of getting the best out of his stars and England needs a head coach who will do just that. The national side also needs a head coach that isn’t afraid to make big decisions and drop big-name players. Rowley would arguably be a breath of fresh air.

Daryl Powell

Everyone knows just how good a coach Daryl Powell is. He took Wakefield Trinity into the play-offs in 2025 having just been promoted and, before that, helped Castleford Tigers to three major finals and a League Leaders’ Shield.

His reputation took a hit with a dismal spell at Warrington, but sometimes a face just doesn’t fit at a certain club and now Powell is working wonders at Belle Vue.

Like Paul Rowley, Powell is known for unearthing gems and getting the best out of a group of players. Would he be worth a punt?

Matt Peet

This was the first year in which Matt Peet has failed to win a trophy at Wigan Warriors since taking the job in 2022, including the quadruple in 2024.

Peet has built a dynasty at The Brick Community Stadium and with livewire stars Bevan French and Jai Field ripping up Super League in consecutive years, there would be no restriction of attacking flair with Peet at the helm of England.

As one of the best up-and-coming English coaches in the game, it would be unusual not to see Peet involved in some kind of capacity in the future.

Steve McNamara

He has already been there and done that, but Steve McNamara is now only an assistant coach following his axing by Catalans Dragons.

McNamara is understudy to Sam Burgess at Warrington Wolves which would mean he perhaps the best placed on this list for the role not to conflict too much with his current position.

The 54-year-old coached England between 2010 and 2015, winning 11 from 16 games, a last-gasp New Zealand try denying them a World Cup final place in 2013.