French leads the way in Albert Goldthorpe Medal Table

Wigan Warriors winger Bevan French tops the Albert Goldthorpe Medal Table after four rounds. The Australian international, signed from Parramatta Eels in 2019, has been a revelation so far this season with four tries and some outstanding performances. He has accumulated nine points and leads the table by three points ahead of the likes of Paul McShane, Huddersfield’s Aidan Sezer and St Helens stalwart Jonny Lomax.

1 Bevan French (Wigan Warriors) 9

2= Paul McShane (Castleford Tigers) 6

2= Aidan Sezer (Huddersfield Giants) 6

2= Jonny Lomax (St Helens) 6

5= Harry Newman (Leeds Rhinos) 5

5= Niall Evalds (Salford Red Devils) 5

5= Stefan Ratchford (Warrington Wolves) 5