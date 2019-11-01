From university fields to World Cup finals, Great Britain is the pinnacle for Alex Walmsley

For Alex Walmsley, pulling on the Great Britain jersey provides a feeling of contentment and fulfilment.

Wearing the red, white and blue is the culmination of a long journey that’s included a career-threatening injury and years of international dismay.

His rise to the top of the sport, which started after being spotted in the university game, has been a true success story.

But it’s not been without its struggles. Last year the St Helens forward suffered a serious neck injury that put his career in jeopardy.

“The actual injury I’d sustained was three-levelled,” he explained.

“Nobody had done that in professional sport and played again.”

Walmsley wasn’t sure whether he would either. There were dark days when he questioned himself and questioned his career.

“I was always questioning whether I was right to come back, and it was a question nobody could answer for a long time,” he added.

“There were so many imponderables. I had so many scans and they said I wasn’t ready. The last one I went for in December, I was driving over with Wello (Paul Wellens) and we said if it wasn’t this time, when was it going to be?

“I had it in my head that it was my last chance. That’s the truth. The other thing was whether it was worth it, risking my livelihood, quality of life, being able to be a normal dad. Did I want to risk everything to play a game I love? It was something I had to decide. But I felt I wasn’t done. I spoke to Wello about this, and he says there’s a point in your career when you know you’re done. I wasn’t at that point, but I was close.”

Finally, he was given the all clear. But that was just the beginning of the next challenge.

While he was cleared to play physically, there were mental challenges to overcome.

“I was scared going into games at first,” he admitted.

“All I can remember thinking, especially before the first game, was that I just want to be sat here in two hours’ time. I didn’t care how I played or what the score was, I just wanted to be sat there and fine after the game.

“I spoke to a psychologist for a couple of months leading up to playing again and a few weeks after. We’d have a weekly chat for an hour, with 58 minutes chatting about anything and everything, kids, football, life, and only two minutes about my neck, because I didn’t want to embrace it that much.

“But knowing I got those two minutes each week was comforting. It’s amazing what your mind can do; you can create a mountain out of nothing. That helped.

“It’s still in the back of my mind and will be for the rest of my career. I can’t be ignorant of it; I’ve had a serious injury and I have to be careful. But ultimately it’s becoming less and less at the forefront. I’m glad it’s not affecting my form; I was adamant I didn’t want to come back and not be able to do what I do on the pitch. If I was shirking tackles, not throwing myself in, I wouldn’t carry on playing.”

Now, he’s back at the top of his game and back in the international frame, ready to make up for lost time after several years of disappointment.

“In ’15 I was injured, ’16 I was struggling for form, I went to Sydney in ’17 but wasn’t picked. Then the World Cup came and I missed the opening game through cellulitis.

“I wondered if I was destined to ever do it, but I did. I think once you’re in, it’s good, then the challenge is to cement your position. This is my opportunity now. I want to be recognised as an international, not being in and out as I have been. I’ve not established myself yet.”

This time around, he is doing it in a jersey he never thought he’d be able to wear.

“We all know how big England is and the honour of representing your country. But growing up it’s always been Great Britain. You look at both sides of the code, the history behind it, and it’s an iconic jersey.

“It’s been away so long, and who knows if it will come back again. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for most of us. I’m quite awestruck about it and lost for words really.

“Playing for England is unbelievable, representing them in a World Cup Final, it doesn’t get much better than that – apart from Great Britain. People say it’s pretty much the England squad but that’s by the bye, it’s Great Britain, and it’s unbelievable to follow so many legends and etch my name alongside some of those greats.”