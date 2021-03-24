Further progress in Serbia

Whilst there are still concerns about the spread of coronavirus, two of today’s scheduled matches in the Serbian Cup – Dorcol Tigers versus Red Star and Tsar Dusan the Mighty against Morava Cheetahs (both called off as a precaution after positive Covid tests) – the Serbian Rugby League season kicked off amid much optimism.

Partisan 1953 won the delayed 2020 Balkan Super League Grand Final, defeating Radnicki Nis, and followed up that victory with a surprise (inaugural, behind-closed-doors) triumph over great Belgrade rivals, Red Star, 38-18 in the Super Cup decider at SC Inge stadium.

Forty-one players from seven clubs featured this year, in the annual Risman Cup season, named after the Hall of Fame, Risman family. Team Bev (Serbia U19s) beat team John (Serbia U21s) in the curtain raiser, with a try in golden point extra time.

John Risman’s role as national coach and development officer for the sport in Serbia around the turn of the century, is permanently recognised.

In addition, a first-ever domestic fixture was played in Montenegro South region, between two of the six clubs that make up the Serbian first division. The top four will play for the championship title with the bottom club joining RLC Morava Cheetahs from Leskovac, Paracin’s, Tsar Dusan and RLC Locomotive of Sofia in Bulgaria, in a second division competition.

Other developments within the sport are seen as equally as important.

With regard to action on the field, “Player welfare and the safety of all involved in our competition is the top priority,” confirmed Serbian Rugby League Federation General Secretary, Vladan Kikanovic.

“We have seen a first-ever, U14s full 13-a-side match, when Patisan played Radnicki Nis, and that game having been officiated by women is another historic moment. Karolina Blizanac and Ljiljana Bajic refereed one each half. Both having previously been touch judges for almost two years, they are now on the road to being fully qualified match officials.

“This is a significant move, as part of our development strategy on gender equality and the empowerment of women in sport. It goes together with our resolution to increase the number of women, both on the SRLF board and in other governance areas. “We are part of the EU Erasmus+ programme of ‘Fair Coaching’ which enshrines these objectives,” he added.

In other ventures, seven more match officials have taken their level one course at FC Heroj Polet. Practical sessions were run as part of the historic U14s game, and importantly – in terms of increasing profile – the Super Cup decider was one of the first games to be broadcast on the growing, OTT platform, Sportsflick which is carrying weekly matches. https://www.sportsflickglobal.com/

“This contract between the federation and the broadcaster is revolutionary for the growth of Rugby League, both in Serbia and in Europe,” said Kikanovic. “It is a development agreement between parties, all focussed on growing the game and promoting its progress globally.

“Rugby League in Serbia is, in our opinion, very much an under-rated product, not only in terms of the quality and quantity of domestic matches but in the brand appeal of our clubs, with four teams in our first division affiliated to, or sharing names with, major sporting societies: Radnicki New Belgrade; Radnicki Nis; Partizan; and Red Star.

“In the last four years we have consistently delivered the highest number of domestic matches in Europe apart from France and England,” Kikanovic added, “with clubs in the first division playing up to eighteen matches per season since 2017.

Add to that, the growing number of junior representative and women’s matches and you will see why we believe that Serbia is delivering!

“Serbia has also led the way regionally in helping to establish the highly acclaimed Balkan Super League competition, which – before the Covid pandemic began – featured up to eighteen teams from seven nations.”

This is the year of the Rugby League World Cup 2021