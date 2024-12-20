George King reveals major surprising reason for Hull KR exit following lengthy spell at Super League club

WHEN it was revealed that George King would be leaving Hull KR at the end of the 2024 Super League season, there was a great deal of surprise.

Having almost registered 100 appearances for the East Yorkshire club, the 29-year-old was told that Rovers wouldn’t be needing him for the remainder of his contract which ran until the end of the 2027 season.

As such, King was left to find a new club – which he did with relative ease as Huddersfield Giants came calling.

The Ireland international left quite the legacy at Rovers, appearing in the club’s heartbreaking Challenge Cup Final defeat to Leigh Leopards in 2023.

So how would King himself sum up his time at Craven Park and why the exit happened?

“I really enjoyed my time at Hull KR, I spent five years there and got on well with the fanbase and my family enjoyed being around the place,” King told League Express.

“I wouldn’t change anything but it got to a point where I needed a fresh start. The club are going in a direction where they felt it was for me to move on and it was probably the right thing in the end.

“It’s one of those but I will never hold any regrets. I’ve played in semi-finals and finals and we really competed from the direction in which they started.

“It wasn’t a surprise to an extent because I understand they wanted people to move closer to the Hull area, but it was very hard for me to move my whole family over and relocate, take my kids out of school etc.

“It was a very hard situation and they have got a lot of young kids coming through the system so I think it was the right move.”

Though King had been a regular in his first four seasons with Rovers, he only registered 17 appearances in 2024.

Sidelined with an abductor and hernia injury for parts of the season, the 29-year-old also feels like head coach Willie Peters had the right to not change a winning formula.

“I obviously came back from injury and you can’t fault the lads on the field as they were playing well so I had to bide my time and hopefully a chance would arise.

“But the lads were playing so well and you can’t really change a winning formula when they are playing well.

“We were winning games so it was one of those where there was not really a big reason as to why I wasn’t playing.”

