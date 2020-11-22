Giants latest to re-brand

Huddersfield Giants have become the latest club to reveal a new club crest.

The Giants have followed in the footsteps of Wigan and Salford in revealing new crests. And more clubs are expected to follow.

However, the Giants’ new crest will not replace the club’s traditional badge.

Instead, it will only be used for social media and digital purposes, while the long-standing crest will remain on the club’s playing jerseys.

As part of a Super League review of the competition, re-brands were encouraged.

It’s understood that at least nine clubs will have new designs, though it’s unclear whether or not they plan to implement them completely like Wigan and Salford, or only for certain roles, which the Giants have done.

On the recruitment front, activity is still expected at the Giants before the start of the 2021 season.

New coach Ian Watson is keen to bolster his squad and the club is at work trying to find the right fit.

James Cunningham is the club’s only confirmed new recruit for the 2021 season and though Chris McQueen has extended his stay with the club, the pack is thought to be a priority during the off-season.

Paul Clough has departed for Widnes, Adam Walne is joining Barrow while Aaron Murphy, who transitioned into the back-row, has signed for Bradford. Ukuma Ta’ai is also off-contract.

Watson confirmed his move to Huddersfield on Sky Sports last Thursday, signing a three-year deal with the Giants.

“I was attracted to the potential of the club,” Watson said.

“Everything about it screams Top Four; the stadium, the youth academy with the kids that can be brought through and the owner of the club, who has proven over time that he wants to win and he’s backed the club in his pursuit of success.”

