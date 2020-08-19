Halifax prop pens new deal

Halifax have confirmed the retention of prop Elliot Morris.

The 24-year-old was one of Fax’s standout performers last year and will play into a sixth year with the club next season.

He has made 83 appearances for the club so far, scoring eight tries, and head coach Simon Grix said:

“Elliot has made steady progress over his years at the club.

“He is a strong and somewhat awkward ball carrier and packs a punch in defence too. At 24, he is maturing and has his prime ahead of him. I look forward to pre-season where we can put the work in to allow Elliot to kick on again.”

He joins Brandon Moore, Shaun Robinson and Connor McGrath in signing new deals with the club for next season.