Harry Newman injury overshadows Leeds Rhinos’ win over Hull KR

Leeds centre Harry Newman suffered a suspected double leg break as the Rhinos defeated Hull KR 41-16.

Newman was stretchered from the field in the first-half as the Rhinos recorded a second win over the Robins in a week.

Leeds were 18-0 ahead when Newman suffered the injury after Rhyse Martin, Ash Handley and James Donaldson all scored.

Newman was rushed to hospital before Leeds provided an update on the 20-year-old.

Jimmy Keinhorst responded just before half-time for the Robins to leave it 24-6 at the break but Handley’s second put 24 points between the two teams again.

Ryan Brierley touched down for Rovers but two tries in six minutes through Alex Mellor and Luke Briscoe emphasised the gap between the teams.

Shaun Kenny-Dowall scored acrobatically in the corner before Luke Gale’s drop goal brought an end to the scoring.