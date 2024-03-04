“He has these brain explosions regularly” – Sam Tomkins takes aim at Leeds Rhinos star for controversial incident in Catalans Dragons win

SAM TOMKINS has taken aim at Leeds Rhinos star James Bentley for having regular “brain explosions” following the Rhinos’ 18-10 win over Catalans Dragons on Saturday afternoon.

There were four cards dished out by referee Chris Kendall throughout the 80 minutes, but Tomkins believes that Bentley should have had one himself after an incident that saw Catalans’ Tariq Sims hitting the Rhinos back-rower around the head.

Bentley retaliated with an elbow in Sims’ face with a number of viewers questioning as to why the Ireland international wasn’t punished.

Leeds boss Rohan Smith was seen in deep conversation with Bentley following the game and Tomkins had this to say on it: “I think he’s saying you’re a very lucky man. He shouldn’t have been on the field.

“It was a clear elbow to someone’s head. I don’t know what the referees were thinking in saying that was play on.

“So, I imagine Rohan Smith’s saying, ‘You got lucky, don’t do it again.’”

Tomkins went on to question Bentley’s consistency as a player, labelling him not “a real top end player.

“I think for every good thing he does, he something stupid. I think that’s his issue. He’s not got consistency.

“It’s not what he does when he’s got the ball in hand. It’s just that he has these brain explosions regularly.

“He’s a decent player. He’s not outstanding or a real top end player, but he comes up with too many daft things.”

