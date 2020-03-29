Hemel pay tribute to NHS with classy pitch cutting

Former League 1 club Hemel Stags have created a touching tribute to all NHS staff, at their home stadium.

The Stags, who now play in the Southern Conference League after exiting League 1 in 2018, have cut the grass at their Pennine Way stadium to read ‘NHS’ in a heart shape.

Tributes to NHS staff have poured across the nation this week, with the Hemel Hempstead club showing their own support in a unique way.

“A sign of appreciation from all at the club, for the fantastic NHS,” a tweet by the club read.

The club will see the ‘Stags’ moniker re-established in League 1, next year, with the introduction of Canadian side Ottawa Stags – who had purchased their license.