Henderson and Briers to leave Warrington at the end of this season

Warrington Wolves have confirmed that their two assistant coaches Andrew Henderson and Lee Briers will both leave the club at the of the season, while their chief analysts Jack Phillips will also leave at the end of the current campaign.

Briers joined Warrington from St Helens as an 18-year-old back in 1997 and went on to 17 seasonswith the club, becoming Warrington’s all-time leading points scorer with 2,586 points during his 425 appearances in the primrose and blue.

After retiring, he began his coaching by taking charge of the club’s Under-19s and Reserves sides before being appointed assistant coach under Steve Price in 2018.

During his time at the club, Briers won three Challenge Cups as a player, including the Lance Todd Trophy in 2010, and was assistant coach for the 2019 Challenge Cup victory at Wembley.

Lee Briers said: “I’m extremely thankful to the club for the last 25 years. I’ve achieved some incredible things and have loved every minute of my time here. I’ve experienced everything – the highs, the lows and the in-betweens.

“I want to thank all the fans for taking me in back in 1997 as a young boy who’s now leaving as a man. We as a family have all taken to Warrington and my kids have both grown up to be big Warrington fans.

“There are thousands of people I could thank who had a big impact on my career both in playing and in coaching. I thank Darryl van de Velde first and foremost for bringing me to the club along with Peter Higham. Paul Cullen too for giving me the opportunity to captain this great club.

Brier’s future plans haven’t been revealed, but there has been speculation that he and Henderson could both be in the market to work together at another Super League club.