How all 12 Super League owners made their money including incredible Hull FC, Wigan Warriors and Leeds Rhinos journeys

GOING into the 2023 Super League season, all 12 Super League club owners will have made millions of pounds worth of investment regarding playing and coaching staff, technology and stadium upgrades.

Whilst some spend more than others on their respective clubs, each and every owner has great responsibility in deciding the futures of their clubs.

Here are the 12 owners and how they made their money.

Castleford Tigers

Whilst not having a rich benefactor to the levels of Hull FC and Warrington Wolves, Castleford Tigers have had a loyal family at the helm since the early 1990s in the shape of the Fultons. Jack Fulton launched Fulton’s Foods in the 1960s before selling the business in 1997. Whilst Jack and his wife Bridie passed away in late 2015, their son, Ian, is now directing proceedings at the Jungle, honouring his parents’ wishes.

Catalans Dragons

Staunchly outspoken Catalans Dragons owner, Bernard Guasch, has overseen the French club’s dramatic rise to the top since the expanionist club was created in the early 2000s. Nicknamed ‘Bernard the Butcher’, Guasch owns a meat processing company and has been responsible for bringing in major investment as well as his own private jet which helped the French club compete in the top flight during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. Guasch saw a return on his investment in 2018 when the Dragons lifted the Challenge Cup as well as the League Leaders’ Shield in 2021.

Huddersfield Giants

Huddersfield Giants’ backer since 1996, Ken Davy, has enjoyed a plethora of different career ventures which have seen him get to where he is today. As a teenager, he left school with no qualifications and began working as a photographer for P&O. Davy then set up his own commercial photography business in Huddersfield. Davy joined Abbey Life – an insurance company – in 1971, forming his own independent financial advice company DBS which he sold for £75 million in June 2001.

In 2003, he set up SimplyBiz, providing development, research and marketing services to financial advisers and later launched a national advice firm – Sandringham Partners in 2012, backed by £2m from SimplyBiz. With such financial nous under his belt, Davy has been vital to Huddersfield’s push towards trophies in recent seasons.

Hull FC

Most well known for his experience in football and rugby league, Hull FC owner Adam Pearson actually began his career in retail management and as a merchandiser for Marks & Spencers in the 1980s, before becoming a Commercial Director at Bairdwear PLC in 1990. From there, Pearson was appointed as the Executive Director at Leeds United in 1996 and then the owner of Hull City. Spells as Derby County owner and then Chairman of Hull City once more were finally followed by ownership of Hull FC in 2011. Pearson’s incredible CV doesn’t end there, however, as he then launched Pro Sports Recruitment in 2013.

Hull KR

In 2004, Neil Hudgell proudly took over his boyhood club, Hull KR. Since then, fortunes have differed under his tenure with a number of relegations and promotions taking place. However, Hudgell announced his intention to sell the Robins in August 2021 before performing a u-turn on that decision. That being said, most people in the rugby league fraternity are familiar with Neil Hudgell Solicitors which helps people with personal injury claims, medical accidents and professional negligence claims.

Leeds Rhinos

Paul Caddick is perhaps one of the lesser-known owners in Super League, but he is perhaps the most important. Having started out as a site engineer in 1966, the Yorkshireman gained a degree in civil engineering at Sheffield Hallam University in 1974. After qualifying as a Chartered Civil and Municipal Engineer, he subsequently worked for the West Yorkshire County Council Engineers Department and John Laing before establishing his own civil engineering contracting company in 1980.

Under his leadership, the business rapidly expanded into building, design build, development and property, with significant achievements including the development of the first major business park in Yorkshire, Wakefield 41 Business Park. Caddick turned his hand to rugby league, becoming owner of Leeds CF&A Co Ltd in October 1996, including ownership and development of Headingley Stadium despite being a Castleford fan growing up. Under his leadership, the Rhinos have become world champions on the field and, after years of losses, a profitable business off the field. Caddick owns 76% of the club, with Gary Hetherington the other 24%.

Hetherington enjoyed a nine-year playing career before going on to create Sheffield Eagles in 1982, serving as the club’s general manager and coach as well as a player. Of course, his biggest success was joining Leeds in 1996 alongside Caddick.

Leigh Leopards

Everyone knows the owner of the Leigh Leopards is Derek Beaumont. Known for his outspoken nature and social interaction, Beaumont has rebranded the Leigh club from Centurions to Leopards following their promotion to Super League in 2023. Outside of rugby league, Beaumont has a hugely successful business named AB Sundecks Ltd – the sponsors of the 1895 Cup – which specialises in quality decking. The Lancastrian has been owner of the Leopards since June 2014, but has been the owner and managing director of AB Sundecks since 1999.

Salford Red Devils

Following Dr Marwan Koukash’s sale of Salford in July 2018, a fan consortium has been at the head of the club ever since. The new not-for-profit holding company, Salford RD Holdings, took control of the club which included Andrew Rosler, owner of Ideal Corporate Solutions Limited, Asif Latief, marketing director at A-Plant, Hannah Fendall, senior associate at Williamson & Croft LLP, and Dawn Fidler, founder and CEO of The Joshua Wilson Brain Tumour Charity.

St Helens

The rise of Eamonn McManus has been truly remarkable looking back over the years. He read law at Cambridge University and was a solicitor in London specialising in corporate finance before mounting a 20-year career in investment banking in Hong Kong where he became divisional Chief Executive of HSBC’s Asian Investment Bank and a member of HSBC’s Global Investment Banking Committee.

That meant that McManus was involved in a great deal of Asia’s major equity capital market transactions and mergers and acquisitions during that period, including HSBC’s acquisition of Midland Bank. Voted one of the world’s top fifty financiers in 1994 by Global Finance magazine, McManus was also heavily involved China’s privatisation programme in the 1990s.

McManus eventually returned to England in 2000 when he became a major investor in St Helens.

Wakefield Trinity

A qualified accountant, current owner of Wakefield Trinity, Michael Carter has returned the West Yorkshire club to a secure financial footing in recent seasons. Carter spent 18 years at Yorkshire Traction Group, working his way up the business to the role of Deputy Managing Director before the company was sold to Stage Coach Group in 2005. Carter has been involved in a number of capacities at Wakefield since joining the club back in 2013.

Warrington Wolves

It isn’t actually well known how Warrington Wolves owner Simon Moran made his money despite the club’s prominence in Super League. However, Moran is the managing director of SJM Concerts and director of the Academy Music Group of venues – a concert promoter. Not only is the Warrington man in charge of major London venues including the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire and O2 Brixton Academy, his SJM Management company manages bands such as The Script as well as others, with his name very well respected in music circles.

Wigan Warriors

Ian Lenagan became the new owner of the Wigan Warriors back in 2007. But, not only did Lenagan buy the club, he also purchased training facilities at Edge Hall Road, the former stadium of Orrell R.U.F.C. and a 50-year lease on the DW Stadium. So, where did Lenagan make his money? In 1985, he set up his own business, Workplace Systems in Milton Keynes, to develop and supply software products for workforce management.

Following its first successful contract with Asda, the business became a success and took on an international dimension, expanding abroad to places across Europe, Australasia, the US and the Middle East. In December 2011, Workplace Systems was acquired by a Lloyds Banking Group-backed management buyout, and Lenagan received £19m from the buyout.

Lenagan has also been involved in Harlequins RL and football side Oxford United and even enjoyed a successful theatrical expansion, with over 30 productions to his name.