How rugby league’s Golden Boot winners earned their gongs

Rugby League World sends its congratulations to the 2024 winners of the prestigious Golden Boot awards.

MEN

Isaah Yeo (Australia, New South Wales, Penrith Panthers)

A YEAR of treble success saw Isaah Yeo become the first Australian player to win the IRL Golden Boot in seven years.

With his Penrith side claiming a fourth consecutive NRL premiership, New South Wales triumphing in State of Origin and then taking on the captaincy role as the Kangaroos beat Tonga to claim the Pacific Cup final, 2024 was already turning out to be a memorable year for the forward. But add to that his performances in the green and gold jersey which saw him become the first Australian to take the coveted personal accolade since Cameron Smith in 2007.

Yeo’s win ensures a unique place in the 40-year history of the award for himself and last year’s winner and New Zealand captain James Fisher-Harris. The duo have played alongside each other at the Panthers since 2016 and this is the first time international rivals from the same club have won in successive seasons.

The men’s 2024 IRL Golden Boot was judged by Golden Cap recipients Darren Lockyer (Australia), James Graham (England) and Petero Civoniceva (Australia/Fiji), who are among just nine players to have played 50 internationals.

2024 IRL Golden Boot short list: Herbie Farnworth (England), Addin Fonua-Blake (Tonga), Harry Grant (Australia), Keano Kini (New Zealand), Tom Trbojevic (Australia), Isaah Yeo (Australia)

WOMEN

Tarryn Aiken (Australia, Queensland, Sydney Roosters)

FRESH from personal success with the Karyn Murphy Medal as Grand Final player of the match, and player of the match in Australia’s Pacific Cup final against New Zealand, Tarryn Aiken was unanimously voted as the winner of this year’s Golden Boot.

The 25-year-old playmaker helped the Jillaroos to victory in the Pacific Cup, beating New Zealand 24-4 in the final, was part of Queensland’s historic State of Origin series win and saw Sydney Roosters claim NRLW Premiership glory.

Her success means an Australian player has now won three of the five Golden Boots awarded, following in the footsteps of Isabelle Kelly in 2018 and Jessica Sergis in 2019.

The voting panel for the Women’s Golden Boot was made up of Karyn Murphy, who earlier this year became one of the six female greats inducted into the NRL Hall of Fame, New Zealand dual code superstar Honey Hireme-Smiler and former England international Danika Priim.

2024 IRL Golden Boot short list: Tarryn Aiken (Australia), Annessa Biddle (New Zealand), Jodie Cunningham (England), Annetta-Claudia Nu’uausala (Samoa), Tiana Penitani (Australia), Tamika Upton (Australia)

WHEELCHAIR

Rob Hawkins (England, Halifax Panthers)

SIX tries in two games against France helped ensure Rob Hawkins became England’s third Wheelchair Golden Boot winner in the four times the honour has been awarded.

The two-game series with France ended one all with England securing a 66-33 victory in Wigan in October, before France won 32-28 the following month.

This latest honour adds to Hawkins’ inclusion in the inaugural wheelchair Super League Dream Team and his second Super League Young Player of the Year award. He also helped Halifax Panthers to the Grand Final, where they lost out to Leeds Rhinos.

As well as becoming the youngest ever winner of the wheelchair award, at 22 Hawkins is also one of the youngest stars to win any Golden Boot with Greg Inglis (2009), Isabelle Kelly (2018) and Jessica Sergis (2019) all that same age when they took their titles.

The award was judged by a panel comprising of Malcolm Kielty, one of the founders of Wheelchair Rugby League, journalist and author Phil Caplan, IRL Wheelchair Rugby League Advisory Group Chair Niel Wood, French coach Cyril Torres and England manager Martin Coyd – another driving force in the game’s development.

2024 IRL Golden Boot short list: Josh Butler (England), Joseph Calcott (Ireland), Nicolas Clausells (France), Nathan Collins (England), Joe Coyd (England), Callum Davidson (Scotland), Damien Dore (France), Rob Hawkins (England), Peter Johnston (Ireland), Leo Hivernat (France), Yannick Martin (Spain), Bayley McKenna (Australia), Zac Schumacher (Australia), Scott Trigg-Turner (Wales)

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 504 (January 2025)

